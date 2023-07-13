The tongue-and-groove walls are another element original to the home, and, now, newly painted white, they provide the perfect canvas for setting off Ginger's art collection.
Rose’s pottery studio opens right up to the back lawn to let the sunlight (or curious pups) inside.
Each of the sliding trays in Pozner’s tidy office desk serves a different function.
Elina works beneath a series of skylights and LED spots from Zumtobel in her studio.
The studio fireplace is a custom design by OOPEAA, and one of the elements that will allow the house to go off the grid.
Inside, wall space is prioritized, with concealed plywood blocking to support hanging work.
Working with his colleagues at Austin Maynard Architects, architect Andrew Maynard added a 184-square-foot, sun-saturated greenhouse extension to his existing 364-square-foot home, and the new space serves as an office for him and his team.
The light-filled indoor/outdoor art studio features large window-paned garage-doors, which open the space to its verdant surroundings.
The interior of the art studio.
A knotted curtain bisects the sleeping area from the kitchen, which contains concealed and exposed storage units, as well as a small circular dining table.
The modular shoveled and drawers were designed into four separate categories based on the measurement of each object.
"We basically asked [Doulis] to help us create a space that could help contain all our current farm needs and hobbies while also imagining what might lie ahead for our farm," says Fletcher.
In the 1,300-square-foot barn, 400 square feet serve as a workspace for the architects’ firm.
A minimal palette of materials—oak, concrete and glass—allows the unique design of the barn to shine.
The family is able to share their love for music thanks to an in-home performance space.
The NanaWall doors on the corners of the front facade fold open, joining the interior and the wooded landscape.
Built-in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves filled with Carnahan’s favorite titles create a library-like atmosphere in the work studio.
A minibar and storage area are hidden behind another section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
One section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves pivots open to reveal a concealed bathroom.