Artist Studio + Residence

This design takes advantage of an awkwardly proportioned lot in San Francisco's South of Market district. Though narrow, deep and flanked by two-story properties, the site boasts a generous height allowance. Our design maximizes access to natural light and great views by taking the opportunity to build upwards, while creatively adhering to the site's spatial constraints and building restrictions. The loft's construction relied on a unique building system usually reserved for the production of refrigerated warehouses. The steel structural framework and highly insulated foam panels deliver a highly energy efficient building shell in a short timeframe. These steel-clad panels were utilized on three of the building's facades, while the rear face was almost entirely glazed using a commercial aluminum window system rated for minimum solar gain and sound. Photos by: Ryan Hughes, & Michelle Kriebel