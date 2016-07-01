Artist Studio

The 3rd Street artist’s studio is a sustainable home designed to leverage its site to create a unique indoor/outdoor living space that integrates seamlessly into its landscape allowing for a more compact and efficient footprint. The concept of economy in size forgoes no amenity. The house includes: unobtrusive sleeping quarters, a dining area, ample storage, a sitting area, a full working kitchen and spa bath with outdoor shower.

Both the house and garden are governed by a disciplined, rectilinear geometry, as an architectural representation of quiet and silence, a response to the compact size of the site, and a logical result of a wood-framed structure.

The planar surfaces of the pavilion afford a nearly seamless relationship between the interior and the garden. The radiant-heated floor slab extends from the inside out to form the extended living space, while the sliding, glazed partition along the northern side discreetly disappears behind its solid counterpart when open. The house maximizes the garden as a natural extension of the interior while creating an economy of space, materials and energy.