Art from Architecture

Highlight Gallery's new project, 3020 Laguna Street In Exitum, is open to the public for just one more day–tomorrow, Saturday, February 25, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. So if you're in San Francisco and interested in architecture and art, don't miss this last chance to see it in person. The concept is compelling: nine artists were invited to take over a 19th-century house in Cow Hollow that was slated for demolition due to structural issues. As co-founders Amir Mortazavi and David Kasprzak put it, "the artists were invited to enter the space, to set entropy in motion with perhaps a more sensitive hand and a 'tool belt conceptualism.'" There was just one stipulation: to create their art, they had to use only materials found on the premises. For a glimpse at the results, click through the slideshow. To learn more about the artists and the project, see here.