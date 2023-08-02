SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sharin Martin

Art Drive

View 8 Photos
Hemlock cladding covers the front of Eric and Sondra McVeigh’s home in Phoenix.
Hemlock cladding covers the front of Eric and Sondra McVeigh’s home in Phoenix.
After:
After:
Exposed wooden beams continue into the kitchen, complete with all new appliances.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the kitchen, complete with all new appliances.
The primary bedroom in the main house features board and batten walls. A bank of skylights over the bed floods the space with natural light.
The primary bedroom in the main house features board and batten walls. A bank of skylights over the bed floods the space with natural light.