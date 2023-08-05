art d kitchen
For the interior, “We worked hard to basically keep the tones the same, even if the wood may have changed, from a hardwood to a soft wood,” says Sabbeth. Interestingly, the couple first wanted to whitewash the wood, but that treatment was eventually deemed too cold for the year-round coziness everyone was after.
The renovated kitchen is open, airy, and connected to the rest of the main level. Plum Projects used Bedrosians Magnifica Luxe polished white porcelain for the island, countertops, and backsplash. The black upper cabinets are made from Richlite: a durable, sustainable material made from recycled paper.
Grass-covered dunes dot the coast of Cayeux-sur-Mer, a rugged resort town in northern France where filmmaker Olivier Panchot and business consultant Marie Becker built their holiday home. A striped daybed in the living area provides a cozy perch for the couple’s teenage daughter, Lou, and the family’s Bengal cat, Kimiko.