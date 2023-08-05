SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sharin Martin

art d kitchen

View 10 Photos
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
For the interior, “We worked hard to basically keep the tones the same, even if the wood may have changed, from a hardwood to a soft wood,” says Sabbeth. Interestingly, the couple first wanted to whitewash the wood, but that treatment was eventually deemed too cold for the year-round coziness everyone was after.
For the interior, “We worked hard to basically keep the tones the same, even if the wood may have changed, from a hardwood to a soft wood,” says Sabbeth. Interestingly, the couple first wanted to whitewash the wood, but that treatment was eventually deemed too cold for the year-round coziness everyone was after.
The kitchen countertops, backsplash and sink hardware are all clad in brass, only slightly more expensive than comparable surfaces choices and naturally antibacterial.
The kitchen countertops, backsplash and sink hardware are all clad in brass, only slightly more expensive than comparable surfaces choices and naturally antibacterial.
The renovated kitchen is open, airy, and connected to the rest of the main level. Plum Projects used Bedrosians Magnifica Luxe polished white porcelain for the island, countertops, and backsplash. The black upper cabinets are made from Richlite: a durable, sustainable material made from recycled paper.
The renovated kitchen is open, airy, and connected to the rest of the main level. Plum Projects used Bedrosians Magnifica Luxe polished white porcelain for the island, countertops, and backsplash. The black upper cabinets are made from Richlite: a durable, sustainable material made from recycled paper.
Grass-covered dunes dot the coast of Cayeux-sur-Mer, a rugged resort town in northern France where filmmaker Olivier Panchot and business consultant Marie Becker built their holiday home. A striped daybed in the living area provides a cozy perch for the couple’s teenage daughter, Lou, and the family’s Bengal cat, Kimiko.
Grass-covered dunes dot the coast of Cayeux-sur-Mer, a rugged resort town in northern France where filmmaker Olivier Panchot and business consultant Marie Becker built their holiday home. A striped daybed in the living area provides a cozy perch for the couple’s teenage daughter, Lou, and the family’s Bengal cat, Kimiko.
Homeowners Izabel and Paul made a large open kitchen a top priority, insisting on counters at double the standard width.
Homeowners Izabel and Paul made a large open kitchen a top priority, insisting on counters at double the standard width.