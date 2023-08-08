SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sharin Martin

art d colors and interior design

View 5 Photos
In addition to featuring high-end appliances and custom cabinetry, the kitchen also offers direct outdoor access thanks to sliding glass doors and a large pass-through window.
In addition to featuring high-end appliances and custom cabinetry, the kitchen also offers direct outdoor access thanks to sliding glass doors and a large pass-through window.
Built by Edward Fickett in 1966, the Jacobson Residence is up for lease—but it will cost you $22,500 per month.
Built by Edward Fickett in 1966, the Jacobson Residence is up for lease—but it will cost you $22,500 per month.
The main entry leads to an open layout, connecting the living areas with the interior atrium.
The main entry leads to an open layout, connecting the living areas with the interior atrium.