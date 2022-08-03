SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jean-Vivier Lévesque

Armoires

View 35 Photos
Helgerson selected white Savoy 1”x4” stacked tiles from Ann Sacks for both the kitchen and bathroom.
Helgerson selected white Savoy 1”x4” stacked tiles from Ann Sacks for both the kitchen and bathroom.
Detail shot of kitchen cabinetry with open shelving.
Detail shot of kitchen cabinetry with open shelving.
The custom storage at the center of the open plan defines the separate rooms, while open sight lines keep them united. "My solution for the unused living room was to custom-design a TV lift cabinet to help define the living room space, offer a reason to gather on the sofa, and provide additional storage," says Cheng. "The back of the lift cabinet has open shelves for decor and small toy storage, while the benches on either end have seats that lift up to stash larger items."
The custom storage at the center of the open plan defines the separate rooms, while open sight lines keep them united. "My solution for the unused living room was to custom-design a TV lift cabinet to help define the living room space, offer a reason to gather on the sofa, and provide additional storage," says Cheng. "The back of the lift cabinet has open shelves for decor and small toy storage, while the benches on either end have seats that lift up to stash larger items."
Minimalist design can sometimes be a mystery, like modern kitchen cabinets that have no visible hardware. However, a quick little push on the edge of a cabinet can reveal an interior spring mechanism that holds the doors closed.
Minimalist design can sometimes be a mystery, like modern kitchen cabinets that have no visible hardware. However, a quick little push on the edge of a cabinet can reveal an interior spring mechanism that holds the doors closed.
Woodshop 506 did the millwork for the cabinets and shelves throughout the home.
Woodshop 506 did the millwork for the cabinets and shelves throughout the home.
The client wanted to be able to prepare meals efficiently. A red steel pegboard backsplash lets him easily access cooking utensils. The cabinets are Ikea.
The client wanted to be able to prepare meals efficiently. A red steel pegboard backsplash lets him easily access cooking utensils. The cabinets are Ikea.
For this kitchen, the architects paired slate-gray HPL (high-pressure laminate) cabinets by Henrybuilt, cool Basaltina countertops, with custom shelving and a white Corian backsplash.
For this kitchen, the architects paired slate-gray HPL (high-pressure laminate) cabinets by Henrybuilt, cool Basaltina countertops, with custom shelving and a white Corian backsplash.
The designer-builders chose white oak in a Cathedral cut, embracing its more rustic quality compared to riff-sawn white oak.
The designer-builders chose white oak in a Cathedral cut, embracing its more rustic quality compared to riff-sawn white oak.
In the kitchen, a sliding glass door provides direct access to a large adjacent terrace.
In the kitchen, a sliding glass door provides direct access to a large adjacent terrace.
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
Making the decision to buy a home is never easy; it’s hard to know what life will look like five or ten years down the line. But on the bright side, buying a home is exciting. The responsibility can be invigorating.
The kitchen features cabinetry from Danish firm, Reform which give the space an apartment-like vibe. Ceramics for sale in the kitchen include yellow pasta bowls by Domenic Frunzi and the standout checkered every day mugs by local artist Athena Witscher.
The kitchen features cabinetry from Danish firm, Reform which give the space an apartment-like vibe. Ceramics for sale in the kitchen include yellow pasta bowls by Domenic Frunzi and the standout checkered every day mugs by local artist Athena Witscher.
After: By knocking out a wall and building a new island, the kitchen flows more cohesively into the living room and dining room. The
After: By knocking out a wall and building a new island, the kitchen flows more cohesively into the living room and dining room. The
The new kitchen is outfitted with white oak cabinetry by Ramon Padilla, Trias counter stools and a La Cornue oven and range.
The new kitchen is outfitted with white oak cabinetry by Ramon Padilla, Trias counter stools and a La Cornue oven and range.

15 more saves