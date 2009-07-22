Arkansas Honors Fay Jones

I recently got a box of postcards comemorating the work of Arkansas architect Fay Jones and they were so wonderful that I wanted to put a few images of Jones' work online. Jones' contribution to the modern landscape of his home state was significant. He was a student at the University of Arkansas as an undergraduate and through his training in architecture school, eventually becoming a teacher there and the school's first dean of architecture. In addition to his involvement with architecture education in Arkansas, Jones built a number of lovely residences around the state. He passed away in 2004.

In gratitude, the University of Arkansas School of Architecture was renamed the Fay Jones School of Architecture thanks to a gift from Don and Ellen Edmondson, for whom Jones built a home. So here's to an underappreciated mid-century master, and surely the finest the Natural State has produced. Click on the Slideshow button to see a selection of Jones' work.