The stools at the antique island are Wesley Walters + Salla Luhtasela for Nikari Wood. The wall sconces are Early Electrics.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding wood stove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
The couple followed permaculture principles for their garden, complete with a robust compost system. You’ll also find an orchard, native prairie grasses, and a winter pond on the land.
The black trend from the main house continues in a guesthouse/studio and garage with a Rais woodburning stove. Simple plywood furniture and built-ins keep the space feeling efficient and functional for whoever may be visiting.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The two structures are connected by an expansive terrace with a lap pool and fire pit.
Each of the the home's three bedrooms frame striking views of the 26-acre rural property.