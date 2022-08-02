SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Beth Bernstein

Architecture/Houses

View 4 Photos
The communal lodge channels a traditional tobacco barn's black creosote siding.
The communal lodge channels a traditional tobacco barn's black creosote siding.
Because of its remote location, the newly-built six-bedroom lodge uses propane to cook and heat the building and its tankless water heater.
Because of its remote location, the newly-built six-bedroom lodge uses propane to cook and heat the building and its tankless water heater.