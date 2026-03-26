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Collection by Nicholas Skourlis

Architecture

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Twin gables and a curved portico welcome visitors to this stately New Jersey home. Monetti’s coastal homes, he says, are “designed to feel warm and welcoming for everyday living and entertaining.”
Twin gables and a curved portico welcome visitors to this stately New Jersey home. Monetti’s coastal homes, he says, are “designed to feel warm and welcoming for everyday living and entertaining.”
The conservatory is one of the main gathering spaces, with a glass roof, black-and-white checkered flooring, exposed brick walls, and French doors opening out to the deck.
The conservatory is one of the main gathering spaces, with a glass roof, black-and-white checkered flooring, exposed brick walls, and French doors opening out to the deck.
Built in the late 1800s, this restored Second Empire Victorian sits one block from the Main Street of Beacon, New York, with views of Fishkill Creek from its glassy conservatory.
Built in the late 1800s, this restored Second Empire Victorian sits one block from the Main Street of Beacon, New York, with views of Fishkill Creek from its glassy conservatory.
Designed by A. Quincy Jones, the lightly updated Gelb House has been owned for the same family for decades.
Designed by A. Quincy Jones, the lightly updated Gelb House has been owned for the same family for decades.
Floor plan of Pecan Tree Residence by Minguell-McQuary
Floor plan of Pecan Tree Residence by Minguell-McQuary
The homeowners agreed to include a floating staircase—suspended from structural steel to avoid tree roots—which allows visitors to access the second-floor terrace and bedroom from the courtyard.
The homeowners agreed to include a floating staircase—suspended from structural steel to avoid tree roots—which allows visitors to access the second-floor terrace and bedroom from the courtyard.
The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
“It’s basically a series of masses that are offset from each other,” McQuary says about the design.
“It’s basically a series of masses that are offset from each other,” McQuary says about the design.
Despite being over a century old, the apartment has access to all the amenities at the more recently constructed CityFront Terrace, including a
Despite being over a century old, the apartment has access to all the amenities at the more recently constructed CityFront Terrace, including a
Kelly and Rob spent $25K on the exterior deck and railing.
Kelly and Rob spent $25K on the exterior deck and railing.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The renovation also added an outdoor shower, perfect for rinsing off sand post-beach.</span>
The renovation also added an outdoor shower, perfect for rinsing off sand post-beach.
The renovation also added an outdoor shower, perfect for rinsing off sand post-beach.
The renovation also added an outdoor shower, perfect for rinsing off sand post-beach.
Rather than expand the footprint, New Affiliates rethought the openings to dramatically reorganize the interior and create more light-filled spaces.
Rather than expand the footprint, New Affiliates rethought the openings to dramatically reorganize the interior and create more light-filled spaces.
It cost $20K to replace the fence and add new blue stone pavers.
It cost $20K to replace the fence and add new blue stone pavers.
The 2,000-square-foot weekend house has 2 beds and 2 baths.
The 2,000-square-foot weekend house has 2 beds and 2 baths.
Kelli and Rob worked with architecture firm New Affiliates to renovate the exterior of their Sag Harbor weekend home, spending a total of $272,250 on the project.
Kelli and Rob worked with architecture firm New Affiliates to renovate the exterior of their Sag Harbor weekend home, spending a total of $272,250 on the project.
The master bedroom at the back of the house. "When I drew the plans, I needed another 5’ for the bedroom, so I extended back beyond the gable truss,
The master bedroom at the back of the house. "When I drew the plans, I needed another 5’ for the bedroom, so I extended back beyond the gable truss,