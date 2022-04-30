SubscribeSign In
Black tile covers the downstairs shower.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
After a fire ravaged the site in rural Portugal, architect Miguel Marcelino designed this country house on its existing stone garden terraces.
A covered deck runs the length of the structure, its deep overhang helping to regulate solar gain. The home, certified a Passive House by the Passive House Institute, is highly insulated and airtight. “Once the windows and doors were installed, the workers preferred to sleep inside the empty house instead of in their converted shipping containers,” says Eduardo.
Perched in Sicily's Monte Cofano Nature Reserve, this one-bedroom home—which was once an agricultural storehouse—offers views of an unspoiled natural landscape, from the mountains to the sea. Original details, such as exposed beams and stone walls line the interiors, while a large, partially shaded patio extends the charm outside.
A view of one side reveals the glass-encased family room and bedroom. One of the property's largest trees is framed by a single pane of glass that provides a sightline through to the opposite side of the home.
Colthoff, project architect Jon Jeronimus, and general contractor Derek Nicholson used two techniques to build the house: post-and-beam for the great room and master suite and stick-frame for the guest wing and entry area. Near the front door, there’s a special tub for the owners to wash their dogs in after hikes. The basin has a low opening and is made of durable concrete, courtesy of Mag’s Concrete Works. The wood paneling is walnut.
We'll be continually working on the landscape, keeping it as natural as possible,
The midcentury home is now on the market for the second time since it was built.
A wooden staircase with built-in cabinetry connects to
