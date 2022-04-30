Architectural_Likes
A covered deck runs the length of the structure, its deep overhang helping to regulate solar gain. The home, certified a Passive House by the Passive House Institute, is highly insulated and airtight. “Once the windows and doors were installed, the workers preferred to sleep inside the empty house instead of in their converted shipping containers,” says Eduardo.
Perched in Sicily's Monte Cofano Nature Reserve, this one-bedroom home—which was once an agricultural storehouse—offers views of an unspoiled natural landscape, from the mountains to the sea. Original details, such as exposed beams and stone walls line the interiors, while a large, partially shaded patio extends the charm outside.
Colthoff, project architect Jon Jeronimus, and general contractor Derek Nicholson used two techniques to build the house: post-and-beam for the great room and master suite and stick-frame for the guest wing and entry area. Near the front door, there’s a special tub for the owners to wash their dogs in after hikes. The basin has a low opening and is made of durable concrete, courtesy of Mag’s Concrete Works. The wood paneling is walnut.