Architects' Homes for their Parents

It comes at no surprise that some of the most famous architects' early commissions were for their parents. Who better to encourage their experimental ideas? How better to repay years of encouragement? For a few—like Charles Gwathmey (whose Amagansett house was featured in our October 2012 American Modern issue) and Harry Seidler—those were the projects put them on the map. Here, we take a look at more homes by architects for their families.