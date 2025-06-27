Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Michael Fields

Architects

View 11 Photos
Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
The apartment is one of 10 identical units designed by Gregory Aim in 1947.
The apartment is one of 10 identical units designed by Gregory Aim in 1947.
The 1935 Laing House by Harwell Hamilton Harris is in outstanding shape, with many of its original windows, built-ins, and light fixtures intact.
The 1935 Laing House by Harwell Hamilton Harris is in outstanding shape, with many of its original windows, built-ins, and light fixtures intact.
The Buff & Hensman cofounder built hundreds of houses across Southern California—and his personal residence is an ’80s gem with a geometric facade and a lofted primary suite.
The Buff & Hensman cofounder built hundreds of houses across Southern California—and his personal residence is an ’80s gem with a geometric facade and a lofted primary suite.
Designed by Frederick Liebhardt, the recently renovated San Diego home captures seaside vistas in almost every room.
Designed by Frederick Liebhardt, the recently renovated San Diego home captures seaside vistas in almost every room.