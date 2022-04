In 2005, Danish company Architectmade launched with the goal of bringing to light products designed by architects. The company has since begun producing a handful of items from designers of the likes of Poul Kjærholm, Jørn Utzon, Finn Johl, and Hans Bølling, working with the artists, their families, or their foundations to secure the rights to issue or reissue the designs. Here we take a tour through Architectmade's collection.