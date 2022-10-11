The living room is right off the kitchen, and has views of the garden.
When the winds are slow and predictable, Horne enjoys making use of the on-site firepit.
The remote location made construction a challenge. Horne ended up widening the road to the cabin in order to move the shipping containers up the cliff.
An opening off the children’s bedroom (top right) brings in light and functions like a window looking over a courtyard, allowing the family to communicate easily from different levels.
The children’s reading area off their bedroom, affectionately called the book nook, has an eave skylight that Andrew made from a reclaimed piece of safety glass. The aperture opposite the skylight looks down into the living area.
The owners can get herbs directly from their garden when they cook. Hot Mesh chairs from Blue Dot surround the firepit.