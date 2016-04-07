Aquinnah House

A house in three parts for clients who wanted to engage with nature whenever they moved from the master bedroom to main house (including kitchen, dining room, living room) to guest quarters. Framed passageways separate the volumes. These openings, a defining feature of our design, are doors to the exquisite expanse of land and water beyond. Floor elevations shift with the land contours, and carefully placed windows create dynamic connections to the site. A roof platform offers sweeping views of Aquinnah Light, Woods Hole, and the Sound.