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Collection by Stephanie Hawkins

Apts

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Phoenix plays with the family dog next to a vintage J-149 sofa by Erik Ole Jørgensen in the living area. The couple’s full-size bed is tucked behind semi-sheer curtains in the corner.
Phoenix plays with the family dog next to a vintage J-149 sofa by Erik Ole Jørgensen in the living area. The couple’s full-size bed is tucked behind semi-sheer curtains in the corner.