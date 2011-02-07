While in Vegas for Surfaces and Las Vegas Market, I had the chance to not only take in the terrific 17 Swedish Designers exhibit but also chat with Anna von Schewen and hear her lecture. She spoke about Swedish history (lamenting a lack of a design award among the Nobel prizes and reminding everyone that Pippi Longstocking was a Swedish character), Scandianvian design ("We have a philosophy of openness, simplicity, and modernity," she said, adding that "recently the focus has been less about functionality and more about emotionality"), and Swedish product innovations (like the BabyBjörn and the Peepoo single-use, biodegradable toilet bag). Here, she takes us on a tour of her own designs.

