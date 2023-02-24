Tricked out with a green rooftop deck, underwater windows, and a DJ station, this Vancouver family home knows how to have a good time.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
The new deck fosters multiple areas for people to gather and enjoy the backyard, from the upper-level hangout zone and grill spot, to the lower-level firepit area. Covered turf beneath the deck is a dedicated workout area.