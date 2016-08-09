Dramatic Kahana Oceanfront Estate, Maui

Designed by a Santa Barbara architect team with an open floorplan to maximize proximity to the ocean’s edge. This oceanfront estate offers striking views of the Pacific, Molokai and Kahana’s Secret Beach, where sea turtles abound.

The main residence and attached ohana are built with the highest quality craftsmanship, accommodating up to 12 people.

0.39 acres Land | 6,257 sqft Living | 6BR / 6.5BA | Heated Infinity-edge Saline Pool & Oceanfront Spa | Offered for $16M

www.hawaiilife.com/mls...