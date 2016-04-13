Characterised by a pioneering perfect balance mechanism developed in the 1930’s and an engaging kinetic form, iconic, quintessentially British brand, Anglepoise® produces an incomparable series of practical, energy-efficient task lamps, ideally suited for both domestic and commercial interiors.

From the creation of Anglepoise's now iconic Orignal 1227™ lamp, the brainchild of British automotive engineer, George Carwardine ... to the development of extended collections by esteemed industrial product designer, Sir Kenneth Grange ... to their most recent venture, a collaboration with Britain's foremost designer, Paul Smith, incomparable British design is the heart and soul of our company.