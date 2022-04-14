The Cor-Ten of the Perch picks up on the material language of the site's landscaping (designed by the client).
A cedar fence, porch, and chimney and a Minerit panel driveway syncs with the materials inside the courtyard.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
The purple flowers of sage and succulents are part of a landscape that reflects seasonal changes. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Lounge Chairs are on the main bedroom deck.
Bowick says the shingles were at first a golden honey hue. “As it patinated, they became this beautiful silver-gray. It’s similar to the decks and railings, which are hemlock. They also have a nice patina,” he says.