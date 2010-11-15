Not so long ago I had a chance to talk with illustrator Maira Kalman when she came to San Francisco for the launch of a retrospective of her work at the Contemporary Jewish Museum. Though we spoke a lot about her whole career, she told me about her year-long project documenting American democracy for the New York Times' website. That project, called And the Pursuit of Happiness, is now in book form from Penguin press and we've got a group of images from the book to share with you as well as a video of Kalman talking about her work and process in making And the Pursuit of Happiness.