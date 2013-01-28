An Unlikely Marriage

We can’t get enough of new design brand House of Rym, an improbable artistic combination of Tunisian craftsmanship and Swedish aesthetics. In October 2011, Tunisian entrepreneurs Rym Tounsi and Zied Youssef contacted Swedish designers Anna Backlund and Elisabeth Dunker to see if they would be interested in a design collaboration. Tounsi and Youssef have a deep love of their native country’s artisan history and wanted to share it with others in a fresh light. They had long admired the designers’ work, and cold-called them to see if Backlund and Dunker would be interested in such a collaboration. As it turns out, Backlund and Dunker were, and before long, they hopped a plane to Tunisia. The group quickly formed a partnership, and produced a home goods line using wool, porcelain, cotton, and olive wood. Although their company is less than a year old, the pieces strike a perfect note between organic and modern, past and present. In the process of setting up a House of Rym webshop, all pieces can be purchased through Fine Little Day or Northlight. Click through the slideshow to see more: