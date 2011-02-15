An Architect's Pop-Up Book

One of the perks of being a Dwell editor are the various fun surprises that appear in the mail—newly published books, the occasional small product, even the random staple gun (yes, really). One of the more intriguing things to cross my desk recently was Wendy Evans Joseph's unusual monograph, a chunky hardcover book entitled 'Pop Up Architecture.' Yes: a pop-up book illustrating the firms' recent work, from the Holocaust Memorial Garden in Salt lake City to a cantilevered pedestrian bridge in New York City. Here's a peek inside.

Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!