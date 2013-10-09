An Angular Futuristic House in Georgia

The Decatur, Georgia, residence belonging to two book authors is an angular exercise in creating a dynamic structure. "It has energy and does not feel heavy or is static," says architect Staffan Svenson of Atlanta-based firm Dencity Design. Inside, Svenson divided the house into seven levels and introduced a vibrant color palette and rich material program at the residents' request. The resulting modern live/work abode gives the owners a sense of adventure as they traverse the spaces.