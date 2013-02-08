An Airy Renovation in Sydney

In the Sydney, Australia, neighborhood of Rozelle, architect Christopher Polly has renovated a house with green design in mind. By opening up the plan, adding floor-to-ceiling sliding glass walls to the rear of the house, deftly organizing windows, and repurposing elements of the original structure, Polly has created a residence that's attuned to its environment. Here, we call out the project's key design moves, architectural elements, and furnishings.