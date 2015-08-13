An Adorable Midcentury Revamp in Bel Air

This light-filled house in Bel Air brings together indoor and outdoor, private and open, living.

When writer Robin Maguire and her husband, film financier Marc Schaberg, decided to transform a 1950s California ranch into a clean, minimalist home, their main concern was opening it up to the environment. Nestled at the bottom of a valley and facing the Getty Museum, the house embraces its scenic setting with skylights, sliding glass windows, and a garden pool. The open design also provides ventilation as an alternative to air conditioning. “The couple liked the idea of a low-maintenance home,” explains the architect, Clay Holden of Moore Ruble Yudell Architects. The minimalist, Scandinavian-style home is warmed by several midcentury furniture classics, such as an Eames lounge.