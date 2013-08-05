American Craft Council's Make Room: Modern Design Meets Craft in San Francisco

This year's American Craft Council show at San Francisco's Fort Mason Center had a special component. To celebrate the 2013 show season, regional interior designers, architects, and stylists were invited to create room settings inspired by a piece of fine craft made by one of the show artists.

We arrived on Sunday to check out the show and were especially excited to see what the designers would come up with for their rooms. Here, we take you through a few of the rooms inspired by a craft peice as well some notable booth displays of furniture and design that caught our eyes.