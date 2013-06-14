Amazing Modern Houses by Paul Archer

We're big fans of British architect Paul Archer, so much so that we ran a story on the incredible Green Orchard house he designed for his parents in our June 2013 issue. Naturally we were thrilled when Paul Archer Design put out the book Old to New: Houses by Paul Archer Design by Archer and Phyllis Richardson this spring. Here's a look at some of his other work with particular attention paid to his conversions of old British building types into sleek modern homes.