"From the dreamiest sconces in the kitchen, to the fabric on the office bench, to the primary bedroom's headboard panel, the color blue definitely has its moment,
Sitting eight feet off the ground, Erica and Eduardo Heidenreich’s island retreat in the Paraná River delta, north of Buenos Aires, is built to withstand the remote wetland’s periodic flooding.
Calacatta Superwhite Quartzite and white oak decorate the kitchen, as well as (
Dark walnut floors are paired with vertical bleached walnut paneling.
The sitting room, located at the rear of the home, features a custom timber coffee table by the architects, an Escea fireplace, a Little Petra armchair by Viggo Boesen for &Tradition, and a Sanders Air sofa from Voyager.
The capacious foyer of the home is now joined by an airy atrium that soars from the basement to the roof. Expansive interior openings lined with wood frame the view into the atrium.
Skylights at the loft level bring light deep into the building.
Melbourne firm Splinter Society’s main goal for the Bungalow 8 renovation and expansion was to create "a more modern, free-flowing series of connected living spaces,
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
New ash wood “stairage” (stairs with built-in storage)
The nuri-en (an exterior overhang) is one of the few Japanese touches on the home's exterior. Paired with the continuation of the interior floor right out into the backyard, the home opens up to the outside quite nicely.
Tucked away from street view, the OCM House runs east to west to optimize north-facing views of the lawn and garden. The home is designed to embrace the outdoors and is within walking distance of rivers and beautiful beaches.
The home's interlocking twin volumes—addressing street and nature view, respectively— were inspired by Louis Kahn's Fisher House in Pennsylvania.
The stepped seating area adjacent to the radio station creates a community feel and encourages a multi-layered social experience.