The All Wood Stool translates the traditional workshop stool into an everyday object. It concentrates the logic characteristics of a functional workshop stool as height adjustability, stability, lightness and flexibility in a new form completely made of wood. The seat and foot are flipped horizontal, the spindle winds into a thread which is set into a tube. All components are turned and can be processed by hand or in CNC turning.

Materials: Wood (Maple, european hornbeam)

Dimensions: Ø 32cm / H 39-54 cm