Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Belyaev

All Steeled Up

Studies in raw, rolled, and crafted steel for interior and exterior applications

View 91 Photos
The cabinets and floating shelf are raw steel, and the handmade table is lime plaster, joined with Zara Home stools.
The cabinets and floating shelf are raw steel, and the handmade table is lime plaster, joined with Zara Home stools.
Whistler Ski House | Olson Kundig
Whistler Ski House | Olson Kundig
A blackened I-beam shelf morphs into a custom range hood, and razor-thin steel floating shelves pierce the gray tile backsplash.
A blackened I-beam shelf morphs into a custom range hood, and razor-thin steel floating shelves pierce the gray tile backsplash.
The walls and surfaces had to resist damage from ski gear, so the architects used hot-rolled steel and fiber cement boards usually reserved for industrial structures. The steel serves double duty in the kitchen, where wares are mounted to the wall with magnets. The kitchen features a Miele cooktop and oven and Liebherr refrigerator. Stools by Crate and Barrel provide additional seating.
The walls and surfaces had to resist damage from ski gear, so the architects used hot-rolled steel and fiber cement boards usually reserved for industrial structures. The steel serves double duty in the kitchen, where wares are mounted to the wall with magnets. The kitchen features a Miele cooktop and oven and Liebherr refrigerator. Stools by Crate and Barrel provide additional seating.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The oak-colored custom built-in entry bench by Schuchart | Dow provides a welcoming contrast to the dark steel baseboards by Alpine Welding that cut the space vertically.
The oak-colored custom built-in entry bench by Schuchart | Dow provides a welcoming contrast to the dark steel baseboards by Alpine Welding that cut the space vertically.
Golden light floods through the Clerestory windows in the living area, accenting the wooden coffee table from Restoration Hardware and the weathered antique bench the couple scored from Robins Egg Bleu in Winthrop, WA.
Golden light floods through the Clerestory windows in the living area, accenting the wooden coffee table from Restoration Hardware and the weathered antique bench the couple scored from Robins Egg Bleu in Winthrop, WA.
This corner of the island reveals the hot-rolled steel cabinets topped with quartzite and wrapped with a walnut breakfast bar.
This corner of the island reveals the hot-rolled steel cabinets topped with quartzite and wrapped with a walnut breakfast bar.
The staircase that leads from the ground-level apartment to the duplex.
The staircase that leads from the ground-level apartment to the duplex.
Integrated kitchen, dining room and living room with a double-sided fireplace and a wooden slatted ceiling
Integrated kitchen, dining room and living room with a double-sided fireplace and a wooden slatted ceiling
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
A steel-clad doorway faces staggered, vertical steel panels and a spiral stair.
A steel-clad doorway faces staggered, vertical steel panels and a spiral stair.
Kitchen Shelving + Stair + Fireplace
Kitchen Shelving + Stair + Fireplace

71 more saves