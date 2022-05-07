All Steeled Up
Studies in raw, rolled, and crafted steel for interior and exterior applications
The walls and surfaces had to resist damage from ski gear, so the architects used hot-rolled steel and fiber cement boards usually reserved for industrial structures. The steel serves double duty in the kitchen, where wares are mounted to the wall with magnets. The kitchen features a Miele cooktop and oven and Liebherr refrigerator. Stools by Crate and Barrel provide additional seating.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
