The American painter Alex Katz is one of my favorites. His flat, graphic realism, and paintings of the windswept coast of Maine recall Edward Hopper, Fairfield Porter, and the cover of some sun-faded issue of the New Yorker. I usually get a chance to see his work in person during summer trips to the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine, but this month the Tate St. Ives in Cornwall, England, is launching the wonderful show Alex Katz: Give Me Tomorrow. The 30 canvases on view stretch across the six decades of his career and after its run from May 19th to September 23rd it moves to the Turner Contemporary in Margate, Kent. Check out the slideshow for a glimpse of Alex Katz's stellar paintings.