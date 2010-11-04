Alejandro Sticotti's Teahouse

I met with the Argentinian architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti a few months ago while he was in San Francisco, and he showed me photos he'd snapped the previous week, while on Megijima Island in Japan for the 2010 Setouchi International Art Festival. The annual festival is over now, but I thought I'd still share his images, which show the furnishings and lighting he created for a restaurant on the ground floor of a Japanese ryokan inn on Megijima, one of Japan's Inner Islands.