Alden B. Dow Historical Images

1904-1983 Alden B. Dow sought to create quality in all that he did. Whether designing a building, talking to a friend or spending time with his family, quality was a constant. “Each idea must be an expression of intimate care, a personal concern that all the details of the ‘Big Idea’ meet a standard of quality.” To obtain quality, he questioned, challenged and tested the world in a positive and constructive manner with Honesty, Humility and Enthusiasm. These three factors became the guiding principals in all areas of his life, personal and professional.

Alden B. Dow Home and Studio - The Best of Mid-Century Modern Architecture

