A Quartzite path leads to the entrance, where a work by Rashid Johnson and a reflection of the Dragon blood tree that Gillian calls Sid Vicious are visible through the window at right. "I named all the trees after musicians,
Kundig designed deep overhangs to reduce solar heat gain in the living-dining room. Throughout, the bronze-framed windows and doors are by Dynamic Fenestration.
Outdoor furniture from Frontgate sits on the dining terrace off the kitchen, whose sliders enable gatherings to move indoors and out.
"The sunken living room was my way of bringing Tom into my retro-hippie world,
Chairs from West Elm join a dining table by Roman & Williams Guild, while a corner chair/loveseat by House of Morrison occupies a corner of the living area. Antique glass insets adorn the custom storage unit between the two spaces as well as the hearth.
Moby naps in a patch of sun in the kitchen, where Gillian opted not to have a backsplash behind the sink to maximize the view of the "wild jungle landscape
A hand-glazed mural by Alexa Williams of Wolf City Design brings a dynamic vibe to the wall behind the Viking range. "It almost looks like graffiti, which I thought was a cheeky nod to living in a place like Venice,
A freestanding tub by Mirabelle and an antique bronze tub filler by Kallista bring a spa feel to the primary bathroom. The chandelier is from Hector Finch.
Gillian's yoga studio is lit by sconces from Oly Studio and a vintage lotus pendant by Feldman Lighting. The magnolia in the garden beyond provides ample shade.
Floor Plan of Palms Residence by Olson Kundig
Floor Plan of Beaver Creek Cabin by Outside Architecture