AiryLight by Annelie Berner

Modern living conditions that render the invisible visible takes on new meaning with designer Annelie Berner's AiryLight. This illuminating and interactive project expresses realtime local air quality data through a custom-design lamp's changing light patterns and shadow projections on the ceiling above. Created by Berner as her thesis for New York University's Interactive Telecommunications Program, the AiryLight creates soft ambiance indoors, while also consistently informing you about the outdoor environment. The dynamic display of information is meant to be visually informative as well as playfully inviting for viewers and home dwellers to discuss, track, and share what they learn about changes in their day-to-day surroundings.