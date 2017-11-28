The Healthy Home Style Guide by Airmega

Good health begins at home. Breathe well, sleep well, and eat well with these picks for the calm, balanced, and progressive home. From smart air purifiers to purifying bath and body products, these products pave the way for turning your dwelling into a sanctuary for the entire family.
Airmega is a connected air purifier that intelligently, efficiently and quietly cleans the air in your home. Backed by Coway, a Korean company known for creating health-minded technologies, Airmega works to improve air quality, and in turn, respiratory health. www.airmega.com