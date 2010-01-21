Aerial Modernism

Some of the most famous modern buildings are now preserved as public landmarks, which anyone can visit and tour. Others remain private, viewed only through architectural photography and magazine features. Those that are in historical registries can at least be located on maps, which means through the magic that is Google Satellite, they can be seen from high above in the context of their landscape.

In this gallery we look at ten famous homes from the mid-20th century, designed by some of the greatest architects in history.