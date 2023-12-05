Advice
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
"The first thing you like is often the thing you should choose," says Nadine. "I ordered hundreds of tile samples for the bathroom, and I went with the first one I liked. The same with paint samples. I’ve tested every neutral shade out there, and it’s always the first one or two that I go with. Don’t overcomplicate things, and trust your instincts."
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