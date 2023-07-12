SubscribeSign In
Collection by Andy meakins

Adventure / travel

View 4 Photos
The former mechanical room became a hallway with lots of storage. "This almost secret corridor sits in counterpoint to the public face of the atrium, where the family’s love of art, books, and found objects can be showcased," says the firm.
The former mechanical room became a hallway with lots of storage. "This almost secret corridor sits in counterpoint to the public face of the atrium, where the family’s love of art, books, and found objects can be showcased," says the firm.
The stairs also double as a seating platform.
The stairs also double as a seating platform.