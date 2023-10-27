The bathroom walls (and floors in some models) are layered in Contec: a Danish material used to create concrete surfaces.
The prefab's footprint was kept small to better highlight its surroundings. The covered balcony was envisioned as a transitional space between the cabin's interior and the nature it wants you to explore.
Skylights throw pink and yellow tones across the 850-square-foot unit’s stepped ceilings. “With small spaces, we try to play with clerestory windows, skylights, and ceilings. It makes the architecture feel spacious, almost as though it’s levitating.”
"Uncertainty seems built into life these days. But ADUs give flexibility to the least flexible thing we have—this big, cumbersome investment of our home.,
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.