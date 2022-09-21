SubscribeSign In
Consider realistic DIY limitations. If you’ve never delved into plumbing or electrical work before, a major renovation is usually not the right time to get started, as this type of work is best left to professionals. Even something as seemingly simple as demolition work can quickly become more complex if you are replacing plumbing or electrical fixtures.
Every square inch was maximized in these compact vacation homes.
Keeping sustainability in mind, the architects have cladded the structure's interior with timber.
The countertop material waterfalls over its edge to form the backing for adjacent built-in dining table seating.
Woods & Water outdoor bathing
When extended, the metal-mesh curtain wall deflects the sunlight to mitigate the internal temperature of the structure. Similar energy-efficient gestures include geothermal heating and cooling, shading and venting systems, solar panels, and organic finishes and materials.
In addition to a desk, there’s a tucked-in bed for reading or relaxing. “The idea behind the office was figuring out three tiers,” explains Rachel, “rest, casual, and full-on work mode.”
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
Comprised of three volumes, the detached guesthouse features two bedrooms and one bath. The transparent, pyramid-shaped roofing allows ample natural light inside each room.
The Real Cedar siding comes in a natural or black finish. Norm Architect’s simple design has plenty of personality while fitting in with any style home—from modern to mission-revival.
It comes standard with plenty of storage.
A full bathroom means the Dwell House ships rental ready. A tall window brings in natural light, and like the rest of the Dwell house, there is plenty of storage space to keep your stuff out of sight.
