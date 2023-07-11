Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
Collection by
Andrea Sessa
ADU
View
13
Photos
The architects dubbed the detached backyard unit the "cube." A staircase with floating tread leads up to a rooftop deck.
One of Abodu’s Scandinavian-inspired homes is outfitted with sleek furnishings under a cathedral roof. Decking and landscaping are optional add-ons.
The sauna structure includes a small deck.
Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
The U-shaped floorplan wraps around a sunny central courtyard.
the facade is cladded with corrugated cement panels
Both structures step out to small south-facing terraces.
Mill Valley Cabins
Mill Valley Cabins
One of the adult bedrooms opens to the courtyard.
Share