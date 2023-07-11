SubscribeSign In
The architects dubbed the detached backyard unit the "cube." A staircase with floating tread leads up to a rooftop deck.
One of Abodu’s Scandinavian-inspired homes is outfitted with sleek furnishings under a cathedral roof. Decking and landscaping are optional add-ons.
The sauna structure includes a small deck.
Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia
The U-shaped floorplan wraps around a sunny central courtyard.
the facade is cladded with corrugated cement panels
Both structures step out to small south-facing terraces.
Mill Valley Cabins
One of the adult bedrooms opens to the courtyard.
