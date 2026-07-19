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e
Collection by
Edward Elion
ADU & backyard renovation
View
4
Photos
The same white oak flooring continues on this level, combined with built-in storage by Kevin, using Ikea cabinets with a custom natural oak countertop leading into the dressing room.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
6 Prefab Companies Ready to Build Your New Backyard Office: These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
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