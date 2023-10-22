The designers found OSB without traditional stampings of construction-grade OSB and clad the interior with it for an organic but utilitarian texture. “ I didn’t want anything in the space to be fake,” says Castillero. “I didn’t want it to pretend to be anything it wasn’t.”
The covered wooden walkway travels the length of the house and connects the circulation with the main home.
A queen-sized murphy bed folds out from the millwork and over the sofa.
The art studio, located in what was the existing garage, benefits from spacial separation and a separate entrance. This private workspace is where “messier” activities like cutting, sanding, painting, and sculpting happen.
Incorporating separate entrances to the studio and dwelling volumes gives the homeowners ultimate flexibility and privacy. A board-pressed concrete pony wall anchors the entrance to the studio.
In addition to housing shelves and cabinets, the millwork nook conceals a bed that drops down from the ceiling.
From a modular rail system that can be equipped with hooks and shelves to the many cubbies built into the millwork and furniture across the unit, PolyRoom transforms every corner of the home into an opportunity for storage.
Antonin Yuji Maeno and Kelsea Crawford founded Cutwork to "rethink spaces to make them more elastic in their usage,