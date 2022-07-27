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Collection by Arizona Newsum

ADU

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A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
The 750-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that Bo Sundius and Hisako Ichiki of BunchADU designed in Los Angeles’s Atwater Village is filled with bright colors that help to designate the spaces within the small backyard home.
The 750-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that Bo Sundius and Hisako Ichiki of BunchADU designed in Los Angeles’s Atwater Village is filled with bright colors that help to designate the spaces within the small backyard home.
The home sits perched in the heart of Echo Park and comes with a private one-car garage.
The home sits perched in the heart of Echo Park and comes with a private one-car garage.
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parent’s Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit.
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parent’s Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit.
Packed with personality, this retooled shed by Best Practice Architecture might just be the cutest little ADU in Texas.
Packed with personality, this retooled shed by Best Practice Architecture might just be the cutest little ADU in Texas.
The bathroom vanity, with a countertop made of Pacifica millennial pink retro mix terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, was one of the most complex parts of the project. “Curved forms are a lot of work,” Ash says. The designer’s inspiration for the curved motif and color palette came from an antique stained glass window.
The bathroom vanity, with a countertop made of Pacifica millennial pink retro mix terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, was one of the most complex parts of the project. “Curved forms are a lot of work,” Ash says. The designer’s inspiration for the curved motif and color palette came from an antique stained glass window.
Deep blue-painted cement-board panels, an offset roof peak, and black window frames balance the rich brown Ipe wood of the deck and garden.
Deep blue-painted cement-board panels, an offset roof peak, and black window frames balance the rich brown Ipe wood of the deck and garden.