A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
The bathroom vanity, with a countertop made of Pacifica millennial pink retro mix terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, was one of the most complex parts of the project. “Curved forms are a lot of work,” Ash says. The designer’s inspiration for the curved motif and color palette came from an antique stained glass window.